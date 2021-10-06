Best Friends Animal Society to hold foster rally for dogs at risk of euthanasia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Animal shelters in Arkansas are at capacity, leaving many dogs at risk for being euthanized each day.

Best Friends Animal Society in Fayetteville is helping curb the problem by holding a foster rally this October 8.

People have the opportunity to foster some at-risk dogs from the Pine Bluff Animal Shelter.

Veronica Weber of Best Friends Northwest Arkansas says events like these are a way to advocate for at-risk animals.

“It’s important for us to advocate for these animals because they can’t speak for themselves, and they get put into these life or death situations and we are the only ones that can help them,” Weber said.

The deadline to sign up for the rally is October 7, with pick up for fosters happening October 8.

People who are interested in adopting can sign up here or email fosternwa@bestfriends.org.