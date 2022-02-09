BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Animal Society announced that they will host a “Pawlentine” Pet Photo Booth at the February 12 Downton Bentonville Inc. (DBI) Market.
- WHAT: A Valentine’s Day themed pet photo booth. Guests are encouraged to bring their pets to create a pawlentine photo that can be taken home the same day, with a limit of one pawlentine per pet.
- WHO: Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas will join The DBI Market at RECORD.
- WHEN: Saturday, February 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- WHERE: RECORD, 104 SW A Street, Bentonville, AR 72712.
To learn more, visit: bestfriends.org/nwa.