BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Animal Society announced that they will host a “Pawlentine” Pet Photo Booth at the February 12 Downton Bentonville Inc. (DBI) Market.

WHAT: A Valentine’s Day themed pet photo booth. Guests are encouraged to bring their pets to create a pawlentine photo that can be taken home the same day, with a limit of one pawlentine per pet.

Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas will join The DBI Market at RECORD.

Saturday, February 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RECORD, 104 SW A Street, Bentonville, AR 72712.

To learn more, visit: bestfriends.org/nwa.