ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society and Downtown Rogers are teaming up to host the Best Friends Animal Society Pup Crawl from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

According to a press release, tickets are on sale now for $20 and include an entry for one dog per person, a swag bag and a “paw-port” for the event. This “pub crawl with a purpose” will benefit the Best Friends Pet Resource Center opening in Bentonville in early 2023. The Pet Resource Center will be a first-of-its-kind in the nation, fully reimagined shelter, paving the way for the rest of the country.

Pup crawlers will receive a stamp from participating bars and can redeem a stamped paws-port for 10% off the total purchase from any participating business, including Woof & Wander, Dandy Roll, The Urban Tub, Brick Lane Books, Threads 314, Nola’s Pantry The Shire Gastropub and more.

Best Friends is dedicated to finding permanent, loving homes for dogs and cats in America’s shelters, including here in Northwest Arkansas. They work across the region to make sure that every adoptable pet has the option of residing in the comfort of a foster home rather than in a kennel in a shelter.

Best Friends is leading the no-kill movement by running lifesaving community programs for dogs and cats, providing support and training for animal shelters and rescue groups, and mobilizing community members on behalf of pets in need across the country. In Bentonville, Best Friends runs a Lifesaving Center and leads the NWA PAW coalition.