Best Friends Animal Society to offer pets free microchips, custom ID tags

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas is partnering with Village Pet Hospital to offer pets free microchips and $5 custom ID tags (all while supplies last) Saturday, October 3.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Village Pet Hospital:

100 Lambeth Rd

Bella Vista, AR 72714

Registration is required; visit http://bestfriends.org/petid to sign-up.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dogs are 2.5 times and cats are 21.4 times more likely to be returned to their home from a shelter if they have a registered microchip.

Guests are required to comply with all state COVID-19 guidelines.

There is a max of three free microchips per owner. Additional microchips are $10 cash per pet with a max of six total microchips per pet owner.

Visit the BFAS Facebook page for more information.