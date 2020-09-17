Best Friends Animal Society will host a drive-up kitten adoption event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas is partnering with New Province Brewing Company, Mew Cat Rescue, and Wilson Zoo for a drive-up kitten adoption event.

The event is Saturday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Province Brewing Company at 1310 W Hudson Rd, Rogers, AR 72756.

Upon arrival, adopters will be assigned a personal “Kitten Concierge” for the duration of the event to guide them through the drive-up process – all from their car.

New Province will also be selling to-go beer as well.

Adoption fees range from $20 to $60. All kittens are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

Masks covering both the nose and mouth are required at all times during this event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers