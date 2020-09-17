Best Friends Animal Society will host a drive-up kitten adoption event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas is partnering with New Province Brewing Company, Mew Cat Rescue, and Wilson Zoo for a drive-up kitten adoption event.

The event is Saturday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Province Brewing Company at 1310 W Hudson Rd, Rogers, AR 72756.

Upon arrival, adopters will be assigned a personal “Kitten Concierge” for the duration of the event to guide them through the drive-up process – all from their car.

New Province will also be selling to-go beer as well.

Adoption fees range from $20 to $60. All kittens are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

Masks covering both the nose and mouth are required at all times during this event.

