BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Animal Society invites you to bring your furry friend for an upcoming group hike around Osage Park in Bentonville.

According to a press release, the event takes place on Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m. Participants are instructed to park in the “Climb Bentonville” parking lot and meet at the trail entrance at the south edge of the lot.

Osage Park is located at 700 SW 16th Street in Bentonville.