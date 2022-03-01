SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a tweet, Walmart announced that it is partnering with Best Friends Pet Hotel to open 10 locations in select Walmart stores across five states.

One of the initial locations will be in Northwest Arkansas, at the Walmart Supercenter on 4870 Elm Springs Road in Springdale.

The Best Friends website states that “Doggy Daycare gives your pup the chance to be social in a safe environment designed just for them. Under the supervision of our Certified Doggy Daycare Counselors, your dog will spend the day doing what dogs do best: playing, snacking, napping and loving life.”

The Best Friends locations offer daily and hourly rates, as well as multi-day packages.

More information is available here.