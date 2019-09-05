Bethel Heights mayor and other city officials will not face criminal charges

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — City officials including Bethel Heights Mayor Cynthia Black will no longer face criminal charges in connection with improper wastewater disposal.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith told city officials including Black that sewage issues in the town must be fixed or they’d face criminal charges.

Smith said they violated the Water and Air Pollution Control Act.

He stated in a letter addressed to Black, ” It’s my belief that a criminal case could be brought if nothing else is done. So, hopefully today is a step to encourage the effective resolution to this problem, and just to know that this is being worked out and there are concrete achievable steps to be taken to relieve this situation,” Smith said. “The point here of this letter is to ensure citizens who have a legitimate complaint that their rights have been violated…get a fair outcome and effective resolution of their concerns.”

Violation of this law is punishable of up to five years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

As of the beginning of September, Smith said he is declining to press charges because Black and the officials are working to fix the issues.