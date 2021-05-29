Better Cities Film Festival spotlights urban areas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Better Cities Film Festival brought people out to Rogers this afternoon.

The festival aired content about cities, towns and neighborhoods.

Urban Land Institute NWA Coordinator Wes Craiglow says this is the first event at the new Butterfield stage downtown.

“The city’s invested a lot of money, a lot of energy, and loads of brainpower into making this beautiful new venue,” Craiglow said. “We couldn’t be happier that we were selected as the first event ever for the city to host here.”

People could also grab food and drinks while watching the films.

