SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout for scams following the tornado in Springdale.

Director of Communications for the BBB of Arkansas Cara Carlin said you’ll want to be aware of charity scams, price gouging and government contractor scams.

Price gouging can happen when the cost of high demand items skyrocket after an emergency. Carlin recommends researching for the best prices and getting multiple quotes. You’ll also to make sure you’re giving to legitimate charities.

“Be leery of any unsolicited donation efforts and watch closely for impostors that may look like a reputable organization,” Carlin said. “If you wish to donate you can always go straight to the source.”

If you’re donating to a Gofundme, be sure to look closely at the fundraiser to make sure it will get to the right people.