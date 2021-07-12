Biden Administration provides Arkansas more than $9 million in rural COVID-19 response efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Biden Administration is providing Arkansas with more than $9 million to support COVID-19 response efforts in rural areas.

According to the White House, the funding through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program will go to 35 small rural hospitals in Arkansas for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”

The release says State Offices of Rural Health will receive the funding announced today to distribute to eligible small rural hospitals in their state. The organization works with small rural hospitals to implement quality and operational improvement efforts.

According to the release, hospitals will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents, and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities.