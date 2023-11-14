WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced today that federal disaster assistance is available for Arkansas storm recovery.

President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration for the state, which makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments as well as certain private nonprofits.

A release from FEMA says that the relief is to supplement state and local recovery in areas affected by storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from June 25-26 this year.

Eligible counties named in the release include Faulkner, Arkansas, Lonoke and Poinsett.