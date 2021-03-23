Biden calls on Congress to tighten gun laws in wake of Colorado shooting that killed 10

US President Joe Biden speaks about the Colorado shootings in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2021. – A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with gunning 10 people down in a Colorado grocery store, as America reeled from its second mass shooting in less than a week — sparking urgent new calls for gun control. The suspect, named as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was in hospital after being shot in an exchange of fire with officers following the attack on King Soopers Supermarket in Boulder County, 30 miles (50kms) northwest of the state capital Denver, on March 22. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"As president I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep people safe," the president said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for tightening gun control laws in the wake of a mass shooting Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, less than a week after 8 people were killed during a shooting spree in Atlanta.

Speaking at the White House before leaving for Columbus, Ohio, Biden suggested that he may take executive action on gun violence.

Biden called for a ban of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

