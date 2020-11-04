Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

Biden wins Michigan, nears 270 electoral votes

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has carried Michigan and its 16 electoral votes, further dismantling Donald Trump’s Rust Belt wall of support that helped deliver him the presidency four years ago.

The flip from red back to blue was a huge blow to Trump, whose victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in 2016 sent him to the White House. Biden also carried Wisconsin, though Pennsylvania hasn’t been called yet.

Biden’s victory in Michigan pushes him to 264 Electoral College votes, six short of the 270 needed to win the White House. Trump is at 214 electoral votes. Nevada, which has six electoral votes, is among the states Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016 that hasn’t yet been called.

Biden’s campaign had particularly focused on turning out Black voters in Detroit, who failed to show up for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the numbers that Barack Obama received during his two presidential bids.

Despite needing to win Michigan, Trump took frequent swipes at the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who was the target of an alleged kidnapping plot that was foiled by federal law enforcement. Chants of “Lock her up!” toward Whitmer echoed at Trump’s rally, and he railed against the governor on Twitter for her cautious approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria provides a brief update from the Election Center

News /

News briefing interrupted, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria discussing the county's ballot counting

News /

Biden speaks after Wisconsin win

News /

Nevada: Election results update won’t come until Thursday

News /

About one-fifth of absentee ballots disqualified in Pulaski County

News /

Wis. Election Officials hold press conference

Video /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News
Full Election Results

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers