FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The non-profit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas is in its final hours of its search for folks to mentor kids through the 50 Men in 50 Days Challenge.

Around two kids a day are added to the BBBS waitlist, and if you choose to become their mentor, you’ll help end their wait and give them a role model, they might not be able to find within their own home.

Laura Bausch is a big sister herself and the Community Engagement Manager at the non-profit. She said it’s been rewarding to be someone her little can look up to and bounce ideas off of while they spend time together.

Bausch said they serve all kids in NWA, but since the pandemic, they’ve been helping more kids who’re struggling with their mental health. She said they ask mentors to make a year-long commitment to the program.

“They want someone to hang out with twice a month, someone who’s going to be consistent and safe in their lives. So you don’t have to be or have or do anything special. You just have to be an empathetic and a listening ear,” said Bausch.

For the past 50 days, BBBS has been searching for 50 men to be big brothers. They’ve filled those spots, but say there’s still 55 kids on the waitlist, and some of them have been waiting as long as two years to find a match.

Bausch said to be a mentor, you don’t need to be perfect, you just have to be 18 and pass a background check. If you’re interested, you can find more information here.