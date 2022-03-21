ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas-based youth mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters, announced it is hosting a casino night benefiting youth mentorship.

“The Big Bet” is a Texas Hold ‘Em-style tournament and casino night featuring exclusive prizes, food, an open bar, a raffle for an all-expenses trip to Las Vegas, and more. According to a press release, prizes include VIP tickets to Tim McGraw at the Walmart AMP, AirPods, golf packages at exclusive country clubs, and more. Casino game and poker instructions are included, so all experience levels can participate.

The event will be held on April 1st, at 5 p.m. and will also give a first look at the new J.B. Hunt tower at 5100 W. J.B. Hunt Drive. It will be located on the second floor, which features a luxurious patio overlooking Pinnacle Hills.

“This is our first year hosting The Big Bet in person. We’re really excited to spend time together on this fun night out that allows us to share our mission and to ultimately serve more youth in life-changing mentoring relationships in 2022,” said Tamara Shaver, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Tickets are available in advance and at the door. Early bird discount tickets are available until March 27th for $75 (casino only), $100 (poker only), and $125 (casino & poker). Tickets will include starting chips, food, an open bar and more. Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/thebigbetforkids.