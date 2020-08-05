Big changes to the Benton County Fair

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Like many things in Northwest Arkansas, the Benton County Fair is going to look much different this year due to the pandemic.

The 116th annual fair will be closed to the public with only exhibitors and immediate family allowed inside. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and will have to follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing.

There won’t be a carnival, food, or music, which has been a popular draw for many people in the past.

Fair and events manager, Susan Koehler said the mission of the fair is the promote Benton County agriculture and youth development. She said many exhibitors spend months preparing for this week every year, so even with the big changes, it’s good they still have the opportunity to show their hard work.

Koehler said her team is proud of the exhibitors, youth, and volunteers who stepped up to make the fair happen, especially with everything going on.

“It’s also just the history,” Koehler said. “Having something that is familiar and consistent with what they’ve done in past because there have been so many things that have cancelled that it was refreshing to be able to look forward to something.”

For those looking forward to the fair, Koehler said plans for next year are already in motion.

“There may be some new things that we’ll continue to do in the future that we learn from this year,” Koehler said.

If you wanted to support the fair, it will be live streamed everyday.