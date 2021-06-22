‘Big Gay Market’ coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “Big Gay Market”, Northwest Arkansas’ queer maker’s market, is happening this Saturday, June, 26.

According to a news release from organizers, this is Northwest Arkansas’ first ever queer maker’s market.

The release says organizers Amanda Arafat and Grayce Holcomb were inspired by the recent wave of legislation they believed to be anti-trans in Arkansas to create a space to celebrate the work of queer makers while raising funds for Intransitive Arkansas.

The market will be located at 418 S. Government Avenue in Fayetteville in the outdoor market space across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the release.

“The mission of the ‘Big Gay Market’ is to introduce a rich network of queer small businesses and their owners to the Fayetteville community in a way that is accessible, approachable, and charitable,” Arafat said. “In a local economy that is dominated by big box stores such as Walmart and Sam’s Club, we felt there should be a space during pride month dedicated to celebrating our local queer makers.”

The release says the market will feature a lineup of 23 vendors with wares ranging from art to baked goods, jewelry, home decor, woodworking, poetry, vintage clothing, and more.

For more information, follow their Instagram at @biggaymarket.

Vendors: