ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “Big Gay Market” hosted a “Tour de Big Gay” in Rogers according to a press release.

Organizers aim to help money circulate in the LGBTQ community by setting up local makers’ markets with a range of products.

“You are completely steeped in queerness when you’re here we are queer facing,” said co-founder Amanda Arafat. “We are queer from the organization down to the decisions we make. We try to choose queer and purchase queer.”

The “Big Gay Market” was founded in 2021 as a response to Arkansas lawmakers creating anti-trans legislation.

Last year, Arkansas lawmakers created a law to ban treatment for transgender youth. It would have made Arkansas the first state to ban doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or sex reassignment surgery to anyone under 18 years. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging the law.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the ban, but the legislation could pass if the lawsuit fails.

“Our events are a meeting place and a source of joy, but they’re also activism amidst our current political climate,” Arafat said. “We started Big Gay Market as an act of protest– a response to aggressively anti-trans legislature in our state. And our first year in operation has seen many more bills and pieces of legislation that harm our community – a reminder that we can’t quit in our mission.”

Events for the “Big Gay Market” include the June 18 Pride Parade off Dickson Street in Fayetteville and the last event will be June 30 in Bentonville at The Momentary.

For more information, follow their Instagram at @biggaymarket.