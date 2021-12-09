Big Gay Market returns to Northwest Arkansas with ‘Holigay Edition’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Big Gay Market is back with another holiday themed event.

According to a news release, The Big Gay Market: Holigay Edition is happening Saturday, December 11, at Ozark Beer Company in downtown Rogers.

“With this holiday market, we especially hope to shift the local dollar into the pockets of queer and diverse makers,” said baker Amanda Arafat, cofounder of Big Gay Market. “This is a huge time for shopping, and, if even a fraction of that economic impact can be focused within the local LGBTQIA+ community, the impact of that will be felt by our vendors well into 2022.”

Arafat, along with local artist and graphic designer Grace Holcomb started Big Gay Market in June 2021, in the wake of a wave of legislation the release says is anti-trans.

“It’s been incredible to be a part of this organization that has, in 6 short months, put thousands of dollars directly into queer makers’ pockets,” said Holcomb. “When we started, we weren’t even sure anyone would show up to our first market! Now, as we wrap up with our final event of the year, I can’t help but get a little mushy thinking about how much this market has grown.”

The Holigay Market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature a holiday photobooth with two drag queens.

The release says music will be provided in the morning by Jude Brothers and by DJ Afrosia in the afternoon.

Food will be provided by Bartleby’s Food Truck.

This is the third Big Gay Market event in Northwest Arkansas. The previous two were set up in late June prior to Independence Day and in late October, just before Halloween.