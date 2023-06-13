FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Big Gay Market returns from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m Saturday, June 17 at Pink House Alchemy & Sleet City Art and Supplies.

The third year of the “Made with Pride” Market will have more than 40 vendors. Organizer’s goal is to keep “queer dollars in queer pockets.”

“Having a marketplace for us to all support each others’ talents, skills, businesses and dreams, is just so much more necessary now because it feels like we’re not allowed to exist in as many spaces as even three years ago,” said BGM co-founder Amanda Arafat.

The market was founded in 2021 in response to anti-trans legislation in Arkansas. For more information about the Saturday event, visit the Instagram.