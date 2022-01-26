Big Paws of the Ozarks shows off new location

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pet adoption service Big Paws of the Ozarks is showing off its new location to the community.

Big Paws’ new space on the corner of Township Street and Gregg Avenue in Fayetteville brings the service together under one roof. President Shannon Eldridge says the service will now be able to help find our furry friends a forever home easier.

“Right now, we’re just going to concentrate on the training and get everybody in here, and be able to foster more, be able to adopt more, be able to rescue more, and just focus on that, and focus on our local rescue,” Eldrige says.

In addition, local trainer off-leash K9 training provides on-site services for adoption-eligible dogs.

