Big Whiskey’s restaurants host pancake breakfast with Santa

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big Whiskey’s restaurants all over Northwest Arkansas hosted a breakfast Saturday morning with a special guest.

Pancakes with Santa took place at all three locations in Bentonville, Siloam Springs and Fayetteville.

Folks stopped by to fill up on pancakes with the big man himself all while donating to a good cause.

“So Big Whiskey’s has partnered with the Child Safety Center of Northwest Arkansas and we’re just allowing the kids to come in, sit with Santa, tell him what they want for Christmas and then have a fun breakfast.”

The food was free but the restaurants accepted cash and card donations, and all the money went to the Child Safety Center for the 12 families that Big Whiskey’s is sponsoring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play