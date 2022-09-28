BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local non-profit Trailblazers’ Pass the Mic series returns on Wednesday, October 19 from 6-9 p.m. at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

In this fourth edition, they will take a look at “the existing state of bike culture in the US, the ways in which systemic racism has created an ecosystem that affects our experience in the world on bikes, as well as sustainable, grassroots solutions to co-creating an ecosystem that works for all humans,” according to a press release.

Weaving storytelling, visuals, and historical references in a unique format with experts from the cycling and infrastructure world, all attendees will walk away from the session with “a basic toolkit of ideas and direct action to spark grassroots change in their communities.” This year’s speakers include Rahsaan Bahati of Bahati Foundation Elite Team, Rachael Maney, Director of the Bike Law Network and of the non-profit Bike Law Foundation, and Wes Craiglow, Executive Director of Urban Land Institute.

The event will be moderated by Bea Apple, co-founder of Bike.POC and will coincide with the PeopleForBikes SHIFT’22 event presented by PeopleForBikes. It is open to Northwest Arkansas’ cycling leaders, business representatives, partner organizations and community members looking to learn and take action.

“Pass The Mic is an event intended to build open conversation around how we can better diversify our region’s trails and active transportation scene,” said Lauren Hildreth, Senior Manager of Community Programs of Trailblazers.” “Attendees are invited to lean in and listen to experiences from their communities.”

This event is free but registration is required. Pass The Mic will not be live streamed due to its unique venue location but will be available online for viewing at a later date on Trailblazers’ YouTube Channel.

To learn more about the event, please visit wearetrailblazers.org/our-work/projects/pass-the-mic.