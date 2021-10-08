BikeNWA holds virtual celebration for Cycle September

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BikeNWA in Bentonville had its Cycle September virtual celebration October 8.

September winners were awarded prizes and trophies during the online ceremony.

Marketing and Communications Director Bianca Montoya said Northwest Arkansas cyclists produced big numbers for the September challenge.

“It’s something we should all be super proud of. The final tallies for Northwest Arkansas, so collectively, all of us who participated, rode 264,655 miles,” Montoya said.

BikeNWA’s next cycling challenge will be in May with May is Bike Month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers