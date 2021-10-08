BikeNWA holds virtual celebration for Cycle September

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BikeNWA in Bentonville had its Cycle September virtual celebration October 8.

September winners were awarded prizes and trophies during the online ceremony.

Marketing and Communications Director Bianca Montoya said Northwest Arkansas cyclists produced big numbers for the September challenge.

“It’s something we should all be super proud of. The final tallies for Northwest Arkansas, so collectively, all of us who participated, rode 264,655 miles,” Montoya said.

BikeNWA’s next cycling challenge will be in May with May is Bike Month.