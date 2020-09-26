Bikers come to Fayetteville despite Bikes, Blues and BBQ being cancelled

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Bikes, Blues and BBQ motorcycle rally was canceled this year over COVID-19 concerns.

But, that didn’t stop dozens of bikers from coming into Fayetteville this weekend.

Because of the extra traffic, police said they will be doing some extra patrols on Dickson St.

The patrols are for the bikers, but also for the Razorback fans that are expected to show up for Saturday’s football game.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said officers are monitoring the amount of people on Dickson St., and have a plan in place in case roads need to be blocked off.

For people traveling through, Murphy recommends driving defensively and keeping an eye out for motorcycles and pedestrians.

“It goes the same way with masking up,” he said. “We ask people to wear their mask to adhere to the directives from the governor to keep everyone safe in our community.”

Murphy says historically, this weekend brings an increase in motorcycle accidents, but he hasn’t seen any sort of uptick so far.