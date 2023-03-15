ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pig Trail Harley-Davidson is working with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks for the annual Bikers for Blood Drive.

Donors can join the drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, 2409 Hudson Road in Rogers.

“We are proud to be partnering with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks where 100% of donations remain here in our local region,” Kyle Johnson, general manager of Pig Trail Harley-Davidson said. “Blood provides a much-needed lifeline to local hospitals and patients. Ride free and roll up your sleeves!”

All blood donors will receive an exclusive 2023 Bikers for Blood T-shirt, and a FREE $10 Pig Trail Harley Davidson gift card. While supplies last. Donors will also be entered in a drawing for a gift basket.

In addition, donors will also receive a voucher redeemable for two free tickets to either The Scott Family Amazeum, The Discovery Center of Springfield or Beyond the Lens! Branson.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged, according to the press release. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/bikersforblood or call 417-227-5506.

Photo identification is required. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.

The CBCO is the sole supplier of blood, plasma and platelets to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, according to the release.