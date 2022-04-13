ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, invites motorcycle riders to save lives during the Bikers for Blood Drive, Saturday, April 23.

According to a press release, the drive will take place at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, 2409 Hudson Road in Rogers from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Two CBCO bloodmobiles will be onsite to take donations.

During this drive only, successful donors will receive a $10 Pig Trail Harley-Davidson gift card. Donors will also get a commemorative gray T-shirt that lets others know that you “give to ride and ride to give.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks where 100% of donations remain here in our local region,” Kyle Johnson, General Manager of Pig Trail Harley-Davidson said. “Blood provides a much-needed lifeline to local hospitals and patients. Ride free and roll up your sleeves.”

CBCO continues to see some shortages of blood, with many reserves at less-than-optimal levels. Appointments are encouraged but not required for this event. Make your appointment to give online at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/129632.

Masks are required for all donors. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.