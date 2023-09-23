ROGERS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s the last day of the Bikes, Blues, and BBQ motorcycle rally in Northwest Arkansas.

Saturday was sunny and hot but bikers like Q Ball made sure to stay hydrated.

“I got bottled water out here,” he said.

Severe thunderstorms are expected Saturday night.

Ball says he will ride in any kind of weather but was already leaving anyway.

“We’re probably getting out here in just a little bit now. We heard they’re coming in soon, so we don’t want to get caught in them, but we ready for them,” he said.

Ball says he makes sure he and his biker friends stay safe when riding in the rain by watching out for the next person.

Terry Piper and Carol Hager say the weather will not affect their stay either.

“We were headed home today anyway. So we’re hoping to get home before the storms hit,” Piper said.

Piper explained how riding in any kind of weather is part of being a motorcyclist.

“Weather is not going to deter us,” he said.

Piper says he has rain gear and will ride his bike slower to stay safe in the rain.

Hager said the rain on Friday wasn’t too bad while they were riding the motorcycle.