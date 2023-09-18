ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grab your motorcycles, helmets, and leather jackets, Bikes, Blues and BBQ is back in full throttle. This year is the second year the City of Rogers is hosting, but this year there are some new biker-friendly changes.

“Last year, parking was a major concern, and mixing the bikes and the vehicle traffic was a major concern of ours,” said Julie Yell, the general manager at The Rail in downtown Rogers.

With the extra increase of bikers hitting the streets, comes new safety measures added.

“Fortunately, the city was able to close down the streets this year, so we’ll actually have bike traffic only in the majority of downtown Rogers, which we’re very excited about,” said Yell.

The other change is regarding hours and when and where you can carry alcoholic beverages.

“They have extended our to-go beer hours and our entertainment district hours. So that’ll be something that we’re looking forward to, to be able to accommodate everybody with their entertainment district hours, throughout the entire festival,” said Yell.

Keith Foster is the spokesperson for the Rogers Police Department. He says the hours for downtown changed from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. He says this year they expect to have a few new protocols and more hands on deck.

“And then, of course, you know, other area agencies helping out the sheriff’s office helps out a lot that way. So should be all right,” said Foster.

Foster says this year events are split up from uptown Rogers to Downtown Rogers. But he says the main concern, is traffic.

Officers will patrol both sides of the town, in car and on foot making sure safety comes first as well. He says to make this a successful week, it will take a village.

“Where it’s going to take everybody working together. Vehicles, cars need to be aware of the motorcycles and also the motorcycles, aware of all the cars and everything that way,” said Foster.

He wants everyone to be alert on the roads.

“And let’s look out for each other and try to keep everybody safe,” said Foster.

Foster also recommends bikers to where reflective wear and that drivers keep a lookout. Bikes, Blues, and BBQ events are set to start on Wednesday.