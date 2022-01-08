Bikes, Blues, and BBQ moves to Rogers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “It should be a windfall not only for Rogers but for the entire region. Given the last two years in the hospitality industry, this is going to be enormous for them,” says Raymond Burns, CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

Having now been officially moved to Roger, This will be the first year since its conception that BBB is not held in Fayetteville.

A statement from the mayor of Fayetteville says, “We will have construction projects tying up parking lots on Dickson Street for the next few years… there will be a few big university football games scheduled back to back in fall 2022. With those kinds of scheduling and space concerns, I think it is understandable that the BBBBQ board decided to move the event.”

Construction which will allow Rogers the opportunity to showcase its new entertainment district and the businesses in it.

“Yeah, it is going to be exciting to see what the move might bring and how it will benefit businesses downtown but also all across Roger,” says Peter Masonis with Rogers.

While the Rogers Lowell Chamber of Commerce acknowledges this will significantly boost Rogers’ revenue, it hopes a break from tradition will benefit all of Northwest Arkansas.

“We’ve changed the name on the letterhead to Rogers. But, Fayetteville and Springdale are still there. Eureka Springs is still there; it’s a very regional event,” says Burns,