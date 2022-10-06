ROGERS, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department advised the public on how everyone can stay safe during the Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

With nearly 300,000 people coming into town, safety is the utmost concern for the city of Rogers.

To ensure the public’s safety, Keith Foster, the public information officer for the Rogers Police Department, says police presence will be everywhere.

“We will have officers out here watching the crowds, out working and monitoring,” Foster said.

Foster says the police want the community to have fun, so his officers won’t intervene unless something poses an immediate threat.

“We don’t want to be a heavy-handed presence. Our preferred philosophy is just kind of stay back in the background and watch, and let everybody have a good time,” Foster said.

With an event this big, Foster said officers will be looking for certain signs.

“If you’re stumbling around, falling off the curb, presenting a danger to yourself and other people or causing a disturbance then, of course, we will get involved,” Foster said.

Foster says police are glad to have Bikes, Blues, and BBQ in Rogers and hopes everyone has a safe and fun time.