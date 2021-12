NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bikes, Blues & BBQ “Motorcycle Rally With a Purpose” announced the dates for their 2022 event.

It will take place from October 5-8, 2022.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 after Washington Regional Hospital urged doing so over concerns regarding hospital capacity.

A separate biker event, the Rally Off Exit 86, still took place.

More announcements and details will be revealed in the future.