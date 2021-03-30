Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces return to Fayetteville in September 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikes, Blues & BBQ announced its return to Fayetteville for fall 2021 in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The 21st rally will be held September 22-25, 2021 after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are extremely thankful that we can invite folks back to experience what makes our rally so special. Not only do we have the best rides in the country, we are also a rally with a purpose. Our purpose as a 501c3 Non-profit is to support our local charities. In our first 20 years we have donated over $3,000,000 to these groups and have stayed true to that mission even without a 2020 rally. Our good friends at Harley Davidson donated a motorcycle for us to raffle and with those funds we were able to support all of our 2019 grant recipients! All that said we are open for business and can’t wait to welcome back old friends and make new ones with this years rally! Ride on, ride safe, and come partake in our rally with a purpose. Bikes, Blues & BBQ

You can learn more information about the 2021 event on the rally’s website.