ROGERS, Ark (KNWA/KXNW) — Engines are revving, smoked barbecue fills the air, and motorcycles roar through the scenic landscapes of Northwest Arkansas.

It can only mean one thing: Bikes, Blues, & BBQ has returned, promising four days of excitement and camaraderie between September 20 and September 23.

A beloved nonprofit, this rally brings together riders from around the world to support underserved communities in Northwest Arkansas. Throughout its history, Bikes, Blues, & BBQ has committed to helping those less fortunate, and this year’s event is no different.

Bikes, Blues, & BBQ isn’t just for locals. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts come together to share their passion and camaraderie. The gathering fosters connections and friendships among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Participants can expect to meet other riders from different walks of life, all united by a shared goal: making a positive impact on Northwest Arkansas.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with Spencer Offenbacker, treasurer of the Northwest Arkansas chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

“I’m excited because we partnered with Pig Trail Harley Davidson to raffle off a brand new Electra Glide. We’re happy about that. It’s raising money for veterans’ causes here in Northwest Arkansas,” said Offenbacker.

With the Bikes, Blues, & BBQ rally kicking off today, philanthropists and motorcycle enthusiasts alike are invited to take part in a memorable event. This event has something for everyone, whether you’re a rider, a music lover, or simply someone who wants to give back.

Rev up your engines, savor the barbecue, and enjoy the music at a rally that is more than just motorcycles. It’s about transforming lives.