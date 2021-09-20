Bikes on the Bricks coming to Rogers entertainment district

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bikes, Blues, and BBQ may have been postponed in Fayetteville for the second year in a row. However, that doesn’t mean events like it won’t be taking place in Northwest Arkansas.  

With Fayetteville choosing not to host, it’s opened a door for the city of Rogers to throw what it’s calling “Bikes on the Bricks” in its downtown entertainment district. 

The event will take place this coming Saturday and feature a beer garden, Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition, and live music at Railyard Park. 

With bikers coming from all over the country to take part in Bikes on the Bricks, businesses downtown are excited to show off their new entertainment district. 

“In the last year, we’ve done a lot to downtown Rogers. There are a lot more bikers, there are a lot more people walking, there are a lot more people out and about,” said Amy Hearting, taproom manager at Ozark Beer Co.  

Downtown Rogers will not be the only one in the city taking part in the festivities. Pig Trail Harley-Davidson also has four days of fun planned for bikers coming to Northwest Arkansas or anyone who wants to get in on the action. 

