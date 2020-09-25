“Bikes with no Blues” underway at the Grove

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even though Bikes, Blues, and BBQ is canceled this year, you can still expect to find bikers all across Northwest Arkansas.

“Bikes with No Blues” is currently underway at the Grove outdoor complex in Lowell, right off Hwy 71 near Apple Blossom Avenue.

You can enjoy a live concert, hotdogs, hot wings eating competition, bike displays, and food trucks.

The event is limited to the first 500 people and has been approved by the ADH.

You will need to wear your mask if you cannot social distance.