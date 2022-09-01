ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hispanic Heritage Month begins later this September, and soon after, a bilingual bank will open its doors in downtown Rogers.

Banco Sí will allow people to bank in Spanish and English.

One local man said it’ll be liberating for Spanish speakers to choose which language they’re most comfortable banking in. Jeremy Moore just moved to Northwest Arkansas so his family can connect with the local Peruvian community.

Moore said his wife barely speaks English and most banking apps are not designed for Spanish speakers, so for years, she has been relying on him for their finances. He said he’s excited that his wife will finally be able to walk in a bank where she won’t have to find a translator.

“If she could actually see and do things on her own, and she can feel like she’s independent of me, it will be really helpful. It will be helpful for her to have more confidence and feel more integrated here in Northwest Arkansas,” said Moore.

Marlee Safreed with the Signature Bank of Arkansas said the new branch, Banco Sí, means “bank yes” in English and is indicative of their mission, that people in the Hispanic and Latino communities won’t be turned away, and as a result, place more trust in banks.

Moore’s wife’s dream is to open her own Peruvian dessert shop, but without a bilingual bank option, she hasn’t been able to get a loan. So they’re hoping this is the first step in changing that.