Bill aims to end Veteran Affairs ‘unlawfully charging’certain veterans

WASHINGTON (KNWA) — A bill has been introduced to ensure veterans who were incorrectly charged fees for their Department of Veterans Affairs home loans are reimbursed.

The Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General investigated the matter and reportedly found the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) charged more than 70,000 disabled veterans more than $286 million between 2012 and 2017 despite congress exempting veterans who receive VA disability compensation from paying a funding fee to defray the cost of administering a VA home loan, according to a news release.

For five years, those with the Veterans Benefits Administration have allegedly known that thousands of veterans may have been improperly charged funding fees.

U.S. Senators John Boozman, R-Ark. and John Tester, D-Mont. introduced legislation to help the veterans who were wrongly charged home loan funding fees, the release states.

Boozman and Tester stated they’re concerned about funding fees owed to veterans.

“Veterans rely on the VA to properly administer benefits they earned in service to our country. The department’s failure to uphold this responsibility has unduly burdened disabled veterans. This bill ends the VA’s practice of unlawfully charging veterans who qualify for funding fee waivers. Ensuring the VA implements a process to reimburse veterans who weren’t required to pay in the first place and prevent veterans from unfair penalties in the future must be a priority,” Boozman said.