LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is joining a growing number of states looking to ban TikTok usage from state agencies.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Dec. 8 banning the social media platform from government-issued devices for state agencies.

Arkansas State Sen. Gary Stubblefield filed a similar bill on Dec. 5 ahead of the legislative session.

“Some folks who are concerned about, some state agencies, maybe that reach out to young people and use that as a communications tool and might not be able to reach those same demographics as well,” said Misty Orpin, executive director of Common Ground Arkansas.

Stubblefield’s bill references TikTok as a Chinese-owned platform that has the ability to collect user data and information, and there are concerns the Communist Party of China could gain access to that information and use it for “illicit purposes”.