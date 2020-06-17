“Bill of Rights Sanctuary Ordinance” a no-go in Sebastian Co.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County’s Quorum Court voted 9-4 against a proposed “Bill of Rights Sanctuary Ordinance,” Tuesday, June 16.

Had the plan passed, it meant the county would not enforce state or federal gun laws considered to violate the Second Amendment.

U.S. Constitution Amendment II states:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Arkansas attorney for the Association of Arkansas Counties Risk Management Fund Mike Rainwater recommended for the quorum court to not pass something that would conflict with state or federal law.

Rainwater wrote to KNWA/FOX24: “The choice to pass an ordinance or not pass an ordinance is strictly that of the various county quorum courts. Again, I am acting only to warn quorum court members to comply with their oath of office by staying out of the illegal ditch and the unconstitutional ditch.” He is not taking a stand on the issue.

The Second Amendment Ordinance has been pitched to several counties in Arkansas.

The Bill of Rights Sanctuary Ordinance is a grassroots idea based out of limiting how much local police enforce federal immigration laws.

Scott County, Arkansas passed a “Bill of Rights Sanctuary County on January 22, 2020. The nine-members of the Scott County Quorum Court voted unanimously; the group is made up of six Democrats, two Republicans, and two Independents.

Scott County Judge James Forbes co-wrote the ordinance said, “this is a simple ordinance in Scott County, Arkansas that states we will uphold the Constitution and Bill of Rights. We’re not targeting any one Amendment, we’re encompassing the entire Bill of Rights and Constitution to make sure people are protected.”

Independence County approved a “Second Amendment County Resolution” on February 10, 2020.

