Bill Ussery replaces Judith Yanez as Justice of the Peace

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even though he lost the election in November, Republican Bill Ussery replaces a Washington County Democrat who recently stepped down as Justice of the Peace.

Last month, JP Judith Yanez left the district four position saying inaction on CARES Act spending was her tipping point.

Yanez had held the position since 2018. She didn’t run in the 2020 election, but chose to continue serving after the winner, Democrat Kenny Arredondo, decided not to.

Despite Arredondo beating Ussery in November, Hutchinson appointed him to take over the seat.

Hutchinson said, “I heard from numerous people, including the county judge and others, and I think he would be an outstanding JP based upon the recommendations I received.”