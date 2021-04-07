Bill Ussery replaces Judith Yanez as Justice of the Peace

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even though he lost the election in November, Republican Bill Ussery replaces a Washington County Democrat who recently stepped down as Justice of the Peace.

Last month, JP Judith Yanez left the district four position saying inaction on CARES Act spending was her tipping point.

Yanez had held the position since 2018. She didn’t run in the 2020 election, but chose to continue serving after the winner, Democrat Kenny Arredondo, decided not to.

Despite Arredondo beating Ussery in November, Hutchinson appointed him to take over the seat.

Hutchinson said, “I heard from numerous people, including the county judge and others, and I think he would be an outstanding JP based upon the recommendations I received.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers