Binge watch Disney movies, get paid $1,000

Research and review company review.org is searching for a Disney fanatic eager to test Disney’s newest streaming platform, Disney+.

Compensation

The person chosen for this dream job will get paid $1,000! Additionally, they’ll get a one-year subscription to Disney+, and a Disney gear including a blanket, four cups, and a Pixar popcorn maker and popcorn.

Requirements

Grumpy in Snow White said, “Ha! I knew there was a catch to it,” and here’s the catch: The chosen fan must watch 30 Disney movies and shows on Disney+ within 30 days, and must be at least 18-years-old, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Read more terms and conditions here. Those interested must submit an application.

How to apply

The application is found here. Applications are due by Nov. 7.