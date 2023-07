SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bookstore that amplifies minority authors opens its first brick-and-mortar location.

Más Libritos started in September 2022 as a pop-up bookstore. The new Springdale location features books written and illustrated by authors in the Black, Indengious, and people of color communities.

The store’s owner got some help from the community and fundraised $7,000 throughout May 2023 to help open the store.