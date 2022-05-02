ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 from May 2-15.

According to a press release, this event will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 40 states, including The Humane Society for Animals, Inc. in Northwest Arkansas.

“Empty the Shelters,” BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt pets into their homes. More than 83,000 pets have found adoptive homes through this reduced-fee adoption event.

Since its inception, this event has expanded to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

The Humane Society for Animals, Inc. in Northwest Arkansas has participated in two other subsidized adoption events sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation and through these events, 32 dogs have been adopted. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as https://nwahumanesocietyforanimals.org/.