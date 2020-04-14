BITE NW Arkansas food festival postponed to Fall 2020 in Downtown Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Event organizers announced that the sixth annual BITE NW Arkansas food festival, originally scheduled for June 19 and 20, has been postponed.

The event will be rescheduled for Fall 2020 in Downtown Rogers, with festival dates to be announced at a later time.

“Out of respect for our community and local partners, we feel postponing BITE NW Arkansas is the right thing to do in this unprecedented time,” said Event Chairman Jay Allen. “We are committed to continue our support for the restaurant industry and local charitable partners, all impacted greatly from the COVID-19 public health crisis, and are hopeful to return in the fall to be able to celebrate the spirit of this community and our incredible partners.”

The LPGA Tour announed earlier this month, the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is still slated to be June 15 to the 21 at Pinnacle Country Club. #NWAChampionship Week, tournament plans are being evaluated and modified as needed.

“The health and safety of our volunteers, spectators, players and our community here in NW Arkansas remains our number one priority,” stated Event Director Annye DeGrand. “We are currently exploring modifications to the week, including limiting large-scale gatherings in confined spaces and incorporating virtual programming where appropriate.”

Event officials are working with the LPGA Tour, local health officials and other resources to carefully monitor the coronavirus situation.

If this outbreak continues, an alternate date for the tournament is available later in the 2020 LPGA Tour schedule.

Individuals that have already purchased tickets for this year’s BITE NW Arkansas food festival will be contacted directly, with the option to receive a full refund or the opportunity to transfer their ticket to the rescheduled event.

Additional information regarding the refund process can be found here.