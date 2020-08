ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A week-long event will celebrate and showcase the local culinary community, BITE Restaurant Week.

Throughout the week, there will be special offers and discounts at participating restaurants.

Also, don’t forget the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G returns this week as well.

The tournament kicks off on Friday with no fans.

You can watch on the Golf Channel and there will be fan engagement opportunities on social media.