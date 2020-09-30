Black Action Committee hosts vigil to uplift black women

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Black Action Committee came together along with others from the community for a vigil focused on uplifting black women.

“Black people just want our lives to matter, we don’t want to live in fear,” said Kacie Alverson, with Black Action Committee board.

The vigil follows the decision of the Breonna Taylor case activists said educating yourself on the issues in the black community is the first step to helping create a solution.

“In this country, we have two right now that we’re kind of fighting against. You have patriarchy and you have racism and being black women, we are at the intersection of both of those,” said Kennedy Hill, with the black gradate student association at the University of Arkansas.

“Taking that education and not creating guilt, but being inspired to create some type of change,” Activist Natosha Devon said.

The Black Action Committee is an organization in Fayetteville, educating the black community on housing and financial literacy among other things.