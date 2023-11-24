FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s the biggest shopping day of the year and despite a rise in online shopping, many Arkansans were out today, taking advantage of Black Friday.

Beth Baine and Ernie McWha were out taking advantage of the deals and got a head start in buying Christmas presents for their grandkids.

They said participating in Black Friday this year was a lot easier than before.

McWha says, “They’re a lot more organized than what they used to be.”

Baine says the deals are better now too and she was able to find a 75-inch TV for $400.

“They used to be over a thousand and they were like name brands or something. It’s amazing,” Baine said.

According to a report by the National Retail Federation (NRF) about 182 million people are planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year.

This is 15.7 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017.

Baine says COVID made everyone shop from home and now, they’re still buying online.

But just like Elijah Sommer, she would rather shop in-store.

“Online kind of freaks me out because I don’t know what I’m going to get, but at least in the store, I can at least see what’s going on and I can meet some cool people,” Sommer said.

He was standing outside of NWA Hype with a lot of other shoppers at 2 a.m. Friday morning to get a free goody bag and check out the sales.