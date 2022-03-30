SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As a safety precaution after the storm in Springdale and the surrounding area, Black Hills Energy has communicated with customers and temporarily shut off natural gas service for those impacted.

According to a press release, Black Hills Energy will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with emergency response officials. The company will provide service restoration updates in partnership with media outlets and through its webpage and social media.

“Spring storms present the risk of natural gas leaks when equipment or appliances are impacted,” said Tron Hodges, Black Hills Energy’s senior operations manager for the Springdale area. “Safety is always our first concern, and we will turn off the natural gas at impacted locations to protect our customers.”

If any customer smells natural gas, they should leave their home immediately and call 911 before calling Black Hills Energy’s emergency service line from a neighbor’s home or from a cell phone. The number is 888-890-5554.

They should never use the phone in the house where the gas smell is detected or turn off any lights or appliances as they leave.